'Worst-ever' February data shows deforestation in the Amazon rainforest broke previous record by 62%

February saw deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon and the fragile Cerrado savanna hit record highs. As per the latest figures released by the Brazilian government on Friday, last month 322 square kilometres (or 124 square miles) of forest cover were destroyed in Brazil's share of the world's biggest rainforest. This is 62 per cent higher that the previous record established in February 2022. The data based on the national space agency's DETER surveillance program shows the extent of challenges faced by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in his quest to reverse surging environmental destruction.

In Cerrado, satellite data showed 558 square kilometres of destruction. This is up 99 per cent from February 2022 and nearly double the February 2020 record of 283 square kilometres.

The numbers are no surprise. As per an AFP report, deforestation in the Amazon had already broken the record for February just 17 days into the month. However, these were not the figures President Lula was hoping for after two months in office.

Amazon forest, which is often referred to as the "lungs of the planet," is a critical buffer against global warming.

Lula has vowed to reverse the environmental destruction rampant under his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. He is even facing international pressure to make good on his promise that "Brazil is back" as a partner in the fight against climate change.

Environmental groups seem to have given Lula a pass. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Brazil office Frederico Machado in a statement said, "it's difficult to reverse the damage of an anti-environmental policy in so little time."

"Reducing deforestation will only happen when there is a consistent strengthening of the institutions responsible for policing it," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

