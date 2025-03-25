A man in Texas was sent to six years in jail for urinating in women's water bottles. The act led to one of the women catching herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1). The man identified as Lucio Catarino Diaz committed the crime in the summer of 2022 at a doctor’s office, The Independent reported quoting a document.

Advertisment

The doctor's office had a five-gallon water dispenser which was shared by both the staff and others in common area.

An employee, identified as MA, noticed on August 30, 2022, that “the water she got from the water dispenser had a funny taste and smell to it,” the complaint said.

Also read: Video: Drunk Pune man steps out of BMW, urinates in public, flashes passerby and surrenders

Advertisment

The woman told the police that after that she started to bring her own water bottle instead of drinking the "sour" water from the dispenser.

She then experienced "nasty" smell in the water of the bottle as well.

'Worse than anyone could imagine'

Advertisment

The woman then tried investigating the matter herself. As there was a lack of security cameras in the office, she bought a small camera online and attached it to her computer. She put a large water bottle in the camera's view to hide it.

Also read: Kidnapped, beaten, urinated on: Gruesome torture killing that forced Maharashtra minister to resign

"What she witnessed moments later was far worse than anyone could imagine,” the court document said.

“The video clearly showed the nighttime janitor, Lucio Diaz, approach MA’s desk as if to clean, set the cleaning rag and cleaning bottle on the desk, unzip his pants, pull out his penis, grab the water bottle sitting on the desk, unscrew the cap, and begin to insert his penis into the water bottle (turning it upwards to ensure the water in the bottle touched his penis), and rub his penis on the mouth of the bottle,” the report quoted the document.

Also read: Indian boy dies by suicide after being invited to birthday party, stripped, urinated upon

"He then put the cap back on the bottle, set it back where he found it, zipped up his pants, grabbed the cleaning bottle and rag, and continued to ‘clean’ the desk. Lucio Diaz was not phased, he was not nervous—he had done this before—and it had now become just a part of his daily 'cleaning' ritual,” it added.

'Did it because...'

The man, during an interrogation by the police, said he "did it because he knew [the employee] would drink it the next day” and mentioned having a “sickness.”

Also read: Drunk man allegedly urinates inside Air India flight in second such incident

(With inputs from agencis)