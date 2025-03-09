A man in India's western Pune city was seen stepping out of his BMW luxury car, urinating in public and later flashing the passersby, including women, on Saturday (March 8). The accused, identified as Gaurav Ahuja, later posted a video apology on the internet and surrendered to the Pune Police.

Another man was seen sitting in the car holding beer bottles in the video circulated on the social media platform X. He was later identified as Bhagyesh Oswal.

"I am Gaurav Ahuja, what I did in public was very wrong. I apologise to the public, police department and Shinde Saheb. Give me a chance, I'm sorry. Don't bother any of my family members. I will surrender at the Yerwada police station in the next eight hours," Ahuja said in the apology video with folded hands.

It is not clear the "Shinde Saheb" mentioned in the video was Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"We advised his father to ask Ahuja to surrender before police in case the latter contacts them over the phone. He switched off his cell phone after the incident. In 2021, the airport police had arrested Ahuja in a gambling case. He was later released on bail," senior inspector Ravindra Shelke told the Times of India newspaper.

In a shocking incident at Pune, a video of ‘Drunk’ BMW Gaurav Ahuja parks the car in the middle of the road in Pune and urinates at a busy traffic junction.

Both Ahuja and Osawal were taken into custody and were confirmed drunk during the incident after a medical check-up.

A case was filed against them under India's criminal law, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Motor Vehicles Act for public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, causing danger on public roads and other offences.

