Drunk man allegedly urinates inside Air India flight in second such incident

The bizarre incidents of people urinating on board Air India flights are declining to stay off the news cycle. The latest incident came out in public on Wednesday and entailed a revelation that a drunk man urinated on the blanket of a co-passenger while the Air India flight was on its way from Paris to New Delhi. The incident reportedly took place on December 6, 2022.

This is eleven days after an incident from November 26 came to the fore that said that a man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman during an Air India flight between New York and New Delhi.

The shocking incidents took place within a gap of eleven days.

Sources cited by news agency ANI said that the incident of December 6 was not reported in writing to Delhi Police or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

"No written report has been filed with CISF and Delhi police regarding the incident on Dec 6," a source told ANI.

A DGCA official reportedly also said no report has been filed with them regarding December 6 incident.

"No report has been filed with DGCA regarding December 6 incident," the official told ANI.

It is reported that the male passenger involved in the incident on Air India AI-142 flight was detained by the CISF at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport after the flight landed. However, he was allowed to go after he apologised in writing to the co-passenger and no police case was filed.

DGCA issues show-cause notices for dereliction of duty to the concerned people in such cases.



About November 26 incident, Delhi Police registered an FIR and Air India on Wednesday imposed a 30-day flying ban on the man who had allegedly urinated on an elderly co-passenger during a New York-Delhi flight.

