World Business Watch: Air India slapped with $121.5 mn fine for delay in refunds

Published: Nov 16, 2022, 11:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Covid pandemic has cost us a lot more than we think, this time it comes in a form of heavy penalty and fines for an Indian airline - Air India. US has ordered Tata Group to pay the repetitions over of $121.5 million.
Read in App