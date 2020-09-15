Worldwide coronavirus cases surpass 29.2 million-mark: Johns Hopkins University

The global coronavirus toll has surpassed the milestone of 29 million cases, while the deaths have increased to over 928,000, US-based Johns Hopkins University said on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 29,281,638 and the fatalities rose to 928,423, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, a new review published in Frontiers in Public Health suggests that COVID-19, the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, will likely become seasonal in countries with temperate climates, but only when herd immunity is attained.

Until that time, COVID-19 will continue to circulate across the seasons. These conclusions highlight the absolute importance of public health measures needed just now to control the virus.

"COVID-19 is here to stay and it will continue to cause outbreaks year-round until herd immunity is achieved. Therefore, the public will need to learn to live with it and continue practicing the best prevention measures, including wearing of masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and avoidance of gatherings," said senior author of the study Dr. Hassan Zaraket, of the American University of Beirut in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies)