Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50 million-mark

Worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 50 million-mark and the death toll jumped to 1,253,110, according to Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

Europe, with 12.6 million confirmed cases for more than 305,000 deaths, is the worst-hit region, ahead of Latin America and the Caribbean with 11.6 million infections and 411,000 and Asia with 11 million cases and nearly 177,000 deaths.

October was the worst month for the pandemic so far, with the United States becoming the first country to report more than 100,000 daily cases. A surge in Europe contributed to the rise.

The pandemic's recent acceleration has been ferocious. It took 32 days for the number of cases to rise from 30 million to 40 million. It took just 21 days to add another 10 million.

In Asia, India has the world's second-highest caseload but has seen a steady slowdown since September, despite the start of the Hindu festival season. Total cases exceeded 8.5 million cases on Friday and the daily average is 46,200.

