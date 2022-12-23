World's most-subscribed YouTuber Mr Beast offers to be Twitter CEO. Elon Musk responds

Elon Musk is currently on the lookout for a new Twitter CEO that can take his place and he has found an unlikely prospect. YouTube's most famous creator Jimmy Donaldson, more colloquially known as Mr Beast took to Twitter on Thursday to shoot his shot.

Mr Beast, the most subscribed YouTuber (122 subscribers) in the world asked Musk if he could be the CEO of Twitter.

Barely an hour after Mr Beast shared his proposal, the Tesla and SpaceX boss replied in the affirmative saying, "It’s not out of the question".

Mr Beast is known for his extraordinary videos where he often gives away a fortune to the participants. He has previously launched his own line of virtual-restaurant called MrBeast Burger.

Musk and his CEO conundrum

Notably, Musk on Monday shook everyone after he posted a poll asking whether he should continue as the Twitter head or not.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," tweeted Musk with 'Yes' and 'No' as the two options.

However, after the majority of the voters clicked on 'No', Musk was caught in a fix. After dillydallying and saying only Twitter Blue users will be allowed to vote next time, the eccentric billionaire informed he was searching for a new CEO.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," tweeted Musk on Wednesday.

Ever since taking over the microblogging platform, Musk has personally overseen the firing of over half the workforce of the company, bringing the headcount to under 2,000 from nearly 7,500.

However, Musk's experiment with Twitter is hurting his other endeavours with Tesla share taking a historic beating. Experts believe that Musk trying to find a new CEO is an attempt to soothe the jangling nerves of Tesla investors who are increasingly becoming restive.

