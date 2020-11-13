World's largest fur auction house to shut down following mink decimation

The world's largest fur auction house, Denmark's Kopenhagen Fur, announced on Friday that is going to close after the government's order of culling the country's entire mink population over fears of COVID-19.

The company is planning to liquidate assets dispose of its excess items away. It and shut down in 2-3 years and hold final fur auctions in 2021, 2022, and possibly 2023.

The news implies that 300 individuals will lose their positions, as indicated by CEO Jesper Lauge.

"Tragically, the loss of the Danish mink creation implies that the proprietorship base vanishes and in this way, the organization's administration has chosen to slowly cut back the organization and make a controlled closure over a time of 2-3 years," said Lauge.

End of an era

Kopenhagen Fur was established in 1930 and is possessed by individuals from the Danish Fur Breeders Association.

As indicated by the public authority, there are 1,139 mink fur breeders in Denmark and there have been coronavirus cases in 207 of them.

The Danish government put forward hastily drawn up legislation on Tuesday to back up its order to cull all the country's farmed mink, admitting it lacked the legal basis for the measure aimed at preventing human contagion of a mutated coronavirus strain.

Authorities last week embarked on a plan to eliminate Denmark's entire population of 17 million mink, one of the world's biggest, saying the new strain could move to humans and evade future COVID-19 vaccines.