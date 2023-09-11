World's first climate justice case set to be heard in international sea tribunal

In a historic legal proceeding scheduled to be held on September 11th in Germany's Hamburg, small island nations severely impacted by the climate crisis will pursue world's first climate justice case against high-emission countries.

World's first Climate Justice case: What is it about?

Countries such as the Bahamas, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Antigua and Barbuda -- under the tent of the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law (Cosis) -- will begin pursuing the case in the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to determine whether greenhouse gas emissions absorbed by the marine environment should be classified as pollution.

The ocean plays a critical role in mitigating climate change, absorbing 25 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions, capturing 90 per cent of associated heat, and producing 50 per cent of the world's oxygen.

The ITLOS will have a two-day hearing on the matter.

International laws for Climate Justice

Under the binding United Nations convention on the law of the sea, countries have obligations to prevent, reduce, and control marine pollution.

What does it mean?

If successful, this case, initiated by the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law (Cosis), could extend these obligations to include carbon emission reduction and the protection of marine ecosystems already harmed by CO2 pollution.

Tuvalu's Prime Minister, Kausea Natano, emphasised the urgent need for action, citing rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and deteriorating marine ecosystems caused by climate change.

Estimates suggest that half of Tuvalu's capital, Funafuti, could be submerged by 2050.

Despite the legally binding Pris Agreement's aim to limit global temperature rise to below 2 degree Celsius, it permits countries to set their own emissions reduction plans.

What is the bottom line?

This case seeks to hold major polluters accountable in an international court of law. Thereby, it remains significant due to unprecedented nature of the suit, highlighting the critical importance of addressing climate change as it risks rendering some states uninhabitable and submerge others under rising seas.

