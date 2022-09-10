World Suicide Prevention 2022: Theme, Significance, and everything you need to know 

Suicide, a self-inflicted death people commit to escape from reality. Suicide has become so common nowadays.

Day by day, the number of suicide cases is rising. Suicide has now become a public health issue, having a significant effect on people.

For every suicide, 25 individuals make an attempt, and many more experience suicidal thoughts.

To lower this, it is important to increase awareness about it, remove the stigma around it, regularly check on your loved ones and promote informed actions.

Every year, September 10 is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD). It was established in 2003 by the World Health Organisation along with the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

The main objective of this day is to increase global awareness of the issue of suicide. This can be done by enhancing skills and spreading encouraging and educational messages to the public and promoting open dialogue on mental health and its importance.

Some of us require a little more assistance.

Significance:

An estimated 703,000 people commit suicide every year, or at least one in every 45 seconds. Horrifying, isn't it? But it's the truth.

As per WHO figures, nearly 108 million people are deeply impacted by suicidal behaviour, with up to 135 people experiencing intense grief for every suicide or being negatively affected in some other way.

Theme:

The three-year theme for World Suicide Prevention Day (2021–2023) is "Creating hope through action."

The theme attempts to instill hope and brightness in all of us by serving as a reminder that there are alternatives to suicide.

The theme aims to show people feeling suicidal that through our actions we can show them there is hope. We care for them, we'll help them, just don't give up.

It is essential for nations to make suicide prevention a top priority for public health and mental health care.

Another major reason for mental stress is COVID-19. The coronavirus has left a huge impact since some have had long-lasting infections. According to the WHO, long Covid is difficult to diagnose medical illness with over 200 symptoms.

Individuals have mentioned neurological effects, such as low concentration levels or difficulty thinking, when it comes to long Covid. The symptoms, the virus brings include depression, headaches, sleep issues, and dizziness which to an extent stresses people.

To prevent this, we must know how to identify when someone is suicidal. The following are the symptoms to know when someone is suicidal:

When an individual has a mental condition like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, etc., or an individual affected by stressful circumstances for a long period of time, someone dealing with substance abuse, has endured trauma or violence in childhood, or past suicide attempts,

It is very important these days to check on your loved ones. And it's also important for everyone to express themselves, and their problems, if not to someone you know, consult a counselor, just don't give up. There's hope, you just need to take that one step, that one action! Know that you are not alone.

