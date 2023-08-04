World Scout Jamboree: Hundreds of scouts in South Korea suffer heat exhaustion

South Korea has been battering tough climatic conditions because of a heatwave, which has led to a reported spike in heat-related deaths. The organisers at the World Scout Jamboree said on Wednesday (August 2) that hundreds of scouts at a massive jamboree in South Korea suffered heat exhaustion. In South Korea, at least 16 people have died because of the heat so far this year.

The organisers have sent dozens of military doctors and nurses to help out at the campsite, where around 43,000 people from across the world have gathered and taken part in the event.

The World Scout Jamboree, known as the world's largest youth camp, is being held in North Jeolla province. In that particular region, a heatwave warning is in place, with temperatures reaching about 35 degrees Celsius daily.

As reported by news agencies, organisers have said that there were roughly 400 cases of heat exhaustion on the first night at the campsite. The organiser also said that people were being treated at a makeshift hospital.

The news agency AFP, a Malaysian scout told a South Korean newspaper that "it was so hot that I got a migraine" and he added that the weather was even hotter than in his home country.

According to the local media reports, scouts from the United States, Britain, Belgium, Bangladesh, Colombia, Poland and Sweden were affected.

'Look out for each other please'

A fire official in North Jeolla province, southwest of Seoul, told reporters: "Most of them were experiencing mild symptoms, such as headache, dizziness and nausea and all returned to their campsites."

British celebrity adventurer Bear Grylls urged attendees to stay hydrated. He kicked off the jamboree as Chief Scout.

In an Instagram post, he said, "It's hot. Look out for each other please."

As per the South Korean weather agency, the heatwave is expected to last until next week and the scout event is scheduled to end on August 14.

