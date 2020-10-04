World living in 'shadow of nuclear catastrophe', says UN chief; calls for disarmament

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Friday (October 2) that the world is living “in the shadow of nuclear catastrophe,” fuelled by growing distrust and tensions between the nuclear powers.

Addressing the delegates during the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons he said that, it was the only way “to completely eliminate nuclear risk.”

Progress towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons has “stalled and is at risk of backsliding”, the UN chief warned.



“For the sake of all of our security, the world must return to a common path towards nuclear disarmament”, he underscored, adding that it is “imperative” for Russia and the United States to extend, “without delay”, the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) for the maximum duration of five years.

Guterres said he also looks forward to the entry into force of the first-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons, which was adopted in July 2017 by 122 countries. Once it has 50 ratifications, the treaty will enter force in 90 days, and with Malaysia’s ratification on Sept. 30 it now has 46.

At Friday’s high-level meeting, 103 of the 193 UN member nations were scheduled to speak for two minutes each. But many spoke longer so only 79 delivered addresses, and the UN said it would post the rest.

