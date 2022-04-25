World leaders send their 'warmest congratulations' to Emmanuel Macron. Check out the wishes!

World leaders hurried to congratulate France's centrist President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday's elections.

Macron's win makes him the first French President to win re-election in two decades.

According to the website of the French Ministry of Interior, Macron received 58.5 per cent of the vote, or 18.8 million votes, while Le Pen received 41.5 per cent of the vote or 13.3 million votes.

Let's check out the wishes:

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and defeat of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, said the Kremlin, as tensions remain over the Ukraine conflict.

"I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and well-being," Putin said in a telegram to Macron, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 24, 2022 ×

Congratulations President @EmmanuelMacron on your historic re-election. When I was in Paris, we discussed our long-standing alliance and our shared interests all around the world. The U.S. looks forward to continuing to deepen this valuable relationship with France. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 25, 2022 ×

Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022 ×

Congratulations, @EmmanuelMacron. Looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France – from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class. pic.twitter.com/RHTBH4dn19 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 24, 2022 ×

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron. We look forward to continuing close cooperation with France on global challenges, underpinning our long and enduring Alliance and friendship. https://t.co/sdy2qVN97N — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 24, 2022 ×

#Francia Presidente Draghi: “La vittoria da parte di @EmmanuelMacron nelle elezioni presidenziali francesi è una splendida notizia per tutta l’Europa”#presidentielles2022 — Palazzo_Chigi (@Palazzo_Chigi) April 24, 2022 ×

Félicitations, herzliche Glückwünsche, lieber Präsident @EmmanuelMacron. Deine Wählerinnen und Wähler haben heute auch ein starkes Bekenntnis zu Europa gesendet.

Ich freue mich, dass wir unsere gute Zusammenarbeit fortsetzen! pic.twitter.com/ZJQSc6OAz9 — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) April 24, 2022 ×

Chaleureux bravo cher @EmmanuelMacron



En cette période tourmentée, nous avons besoin d’une Europe solide et d’une France totalement engagée pour une Union européenne plus souveraine et plus stratégique.



Nous pouvons compter sur la #France #5 ans de plus. pic.twitter.com/JEPf6Pqght — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) April 24, 2022 ×

Cher @EmmanuelMacron, toutes mes félicitations pour votre réélection à la présidence de la République.



Je me réjouis de pouvoir continuer notre excellente coopération.



Ensemble, nous ferons avancer la France et l’Europe. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 24, 2022 ×

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.



🇬🇧🇫🇷 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022 ×

Félicitations à @EmmanuelMacron, un vrai ami de l’Ukraine, pour sa réélection! Je lui souhaite de nouveaux succès pour le bien du peuple 🇫🇷. J'apprécie son soutien et je suis convaincu que nous avançons ensemble vers de nouvelles victoires communes. Vers une Europe forte et unie! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 24, 2022 ×

Congratulations Emmanuel Macron on your re-election as President. Another great expression of liberal democracy in action in uncertain times. We wish you & France every success, in particular your leadership in Europe and as an important partner to Australia in the Indo-Pacific. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 25, 2022 ×

Los ciudadanos han elegido una Francia comprometida con una UE libre, fuerte y justa.



Gana la democracia. Gana Europa.



Enhorabuena @EmmanuelMacron. #Presidentielles2022 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 24, 2022 ×

De Fransen hebben vandaag een belangrijke keuze gemaakt. Ze kozen voor zekerheid en voor de waarden van de Verlichting.



Ik feliciteer @EmmanuelMacron van harte met zijn herverkiezing. Laat ons samen werk maken van een sterk en verenigd Europa. pic.twitter.com/ILtOcbfBat — Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) April 24, 2022 ×

Vives félicitations à @EmmanuelMacron réélu Président de la République française 🇫🇷.



Nous continuerons à compter sur son soutien — en France, en Europe et dans le monde — alors que les défis humanitaires et les crises des réfugiés deviennent chaque jour plus graves et complexes. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) April 24, 2022 ×

Félicitations, mon ami @EmmanuelMacron, à l'occasion de votre réélection à la présidence de la #France. J'ai hâte de poursuivre l'important partenariat entre 🇫🇷 et @WHO pour un monde plus sain, plus sûr et plus juste. pic.twitter.com/8vYLErniKF — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 24, 2022 ×

Congratulations @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France.



Your principled and dynamic leadership is important not only for France, but for Europe.



I look forward to us continuing to work together on the challenges ahead. pic.twitter.com/krXJx0Z8zK — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 24, 2022 ×

Toutes mes félicitations à @EmmanuelMacron pour sa réélection à la Présidence de la République française 🇫🇷 Nos pays sont étroitement liés – notamment par la plus grande communauté de Suisses et de Français de l'étranger. Je me réjouis de poursuivre notre bonne collaboration 🤝 — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) April 24, 2022 ×

Warmest congratulations to President @EmmanuelMacron on tonight’s election results! Let’s continue our close cooperation – bilaterally and for a competitive, green and resilient European Union. — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) April 24, 2022 ×

Toute mes félicitations à @EmmanuelMacron pour la réélection à la présidence de la République 🇫🇷. Je me réjouis de continuer et approfondir notre coopération en Europe, pour le climat, pour le progrès et pour la paix. — Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) April 24, 2022 ×

Félicitations à @EmmanuelMacron pour sa brillante réélection.

Ensemble, nous continuerons à travailler au raffermissement des relations entre le #Gabon et la #France.

Plus qu'un passé en commun, nos deux pays ont un #avenir à construire. — Ali Bongo Ondimba (@PresidentABO) April 24, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)