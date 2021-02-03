Work on next gen coronavirus vaccines with focus on mutations underway

Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac, a German biotech firm recently struck a deal to begin the development of next-generation COVID-19 vaccines. The drug giants have struck a $182 million deal to start development of vaccines which will target multiple variants of the virus in one product.

In a joint statement, the companies claimed that they are planning to launch the vaccine in 2022. Currently, healthcare experts around the globe are worried about the efficacy of pre-existing vaccines on mutations.

GSK is a UK-based company and holds a stake in CureVac. The company will also help the firm manufacture up to 100 million doses of its vaccine, which is undergoing clinical trials right now. GSK's response to the pandemic has remained muted, owing to delays in vaccine development as part of a collaboration with Sanofi.

In the joint statement from Wednesday, GSK and CureVac said that the collaboration would help offer "broader protection" against newly emerging variants of the virus. It will also help limit the transmission of potential variants.

"The increase in emerging variants with the potential to reduce the efficacy of first-generation COVID-19 vaccines requires acceleration of efforts to develop vaccines against new variants to keep one step ahead of the pandemic," the statement said.

"These next-generation COVID-19 vaccines may either be used to protect people who have not been vaccinated before, or to serve as boosters in the event that COVID-19 immunity gained from an initial vaccination reduces over time", it added.



GSK's chief executive Dame Emma Walmsley said the following - "We believe that next-generation vaccines will be crucial in the continued fight against COVID-19".

