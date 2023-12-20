'Won't let anyone in,' Hungary condemns EU's new asylum deal in 'strongest' terms

The European Union member states and EU lawmakers on Wednesday (Dec 20) agreed to a ‘landmark’ deal aimed at reforming the bloc’s laws on handling the influx of immigrants and asylum seekers.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola hailed the agreement as a “landmark agreement” in a post on X.

The deal also got a thumbs-up from UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi, who called it a "very positive step" in comments on X.

However, Hungary took no time in announcing its objections to the agreement, warning Brussels it was not in a position to dictate its terms to the member states.

Hungary's objections

Hungary said it would not let anyone in against its will.

"We reject this migration pact in the strongest possible terms ... We will not let anyone in against our will, no one from Brussels or anywhere else can tell us who we can let in, and we refuse in the strongest possible terms to be punished for this [stance]," said Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Details about the agreement

The reform’s biggest aim is to fast-track the vetting of illegal immigrants, building border detention centres and faster deportation of those whose asylum request is rejected.

It also provides for a solidarity mechanism, which means that the immigration pressure on the southern states will be lifted and also shouldered by other members.

Those who are not willing to take in the refugees will have to make a financial or material contribution.Up to the end of November this year, the EU border agency Frontex had registered more than 355,000 irregular border crossings into the bloc, an increase of 17 per cent.

Most EU countries welcome the agreement

Major European nations, including Germany, Italy and Greece have welcomed the agreement.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said it was "urgently needed and long overdue." However, Berlin clarified all of its concerns were not addressed.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi also voiced relief at the deal.

"The approval of the pact is a great success for Europe and for Italy ... [which] has always played a leading role in order to affirm a balanced solution so that EU border countries, which are particularly exposed to migratory pressure, no longer feel alone." he said in a statement.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis also announced his "satisfaction" over the deal.