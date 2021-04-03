Women's rights protesters march on London's Parliament Square



A Month after kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, women's rights protesters marched on London's Parliament Square on Saturday (April 3).

The protesters chanted slogans and protested what they said had been a lack of action by government and police services.

Sarah Everard disappeared on March 3 and her body was found on March 12. Women's safety on Britain's streets, as well as both sexual and non-sexual aggression against women, have become major issues in the country since Everard's initial disappearance.

A vigil was held in her memory the following night near where she was last seen.

London's Metropolitan Police, which said the vigil broke COVID-19 lockdown rules, faced accusations of acting with undue force after a number of women were pinned down and then dragged away in handcuffs after the crowd refused orders to disperse.

An independent watchdog said on March 30 that police had acted appropriately and cleared the police of any wrongdoing.

The women's protest started ahead of dozens of marches and rallies planned across Britain as part of a "national weekend of action" against a proposed new law that would give police extra powers to curb protests.

