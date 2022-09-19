Teenager sexually assaults women while waiting in line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

As Britain continues to mourn Queen Elizabeth II reports of women getting sexually assaulted as they waited for one last look of their late monarch have come to light.

Mirror UK has reported that two women were allegedly assaulted sexually as they waited in a queue to see the Queen's coffin.

Watch | WION Fineprint | In Hong Kong, mourning the Queen is about defying China

19-year-old Adio Adeshine reportedly exposed himself to the mourners and pushed into them from behind as they stood in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday night.

Evidence submitted in a court revealed that this occurred after Westminster Hall's doors were opened to the public.

According to reports, the teenager dove into the River Thames in an effort to get away from police. He was, however, taken into custody after coming out of the water.

Also read | Calls grow in South Africa seeking return of 500-carat diamond from UK

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday and was charged with two charges of sexual assault and two counts of violating a sexual harm prevention order. He was remanded in custody following that.

According to testimony given in court, the first complainant had been in line for hours when she spotted Adeshine creeping closer to her and felt something touch her back. When she turned around, she saw that he had exposed himself.

Also read | Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Five things to know about the queen's coffin procession

The woman allegedly witnessed Adeshine later acting similarly toward another woman, which is when security was notified and police were summoned. Adeshine has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Scores of people gathered on the banks of the River Thames to pay respect to the Queen's coffin and the late monarch when the incident happened.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.