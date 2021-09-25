Women must play a greater role at the Cop26 summit, say rights groups

A coalition of feminist groups has recently said that women must be enabled to play a greater role at the Cop26 summit.

This is because the needs of women and girls are being overlooked amid the global climate crisis.

The Global Women's Assembly for Climate Justice urged for action at the UN general assembly, including demands that world leaders meeting at Cop26, in Glasgow must end fossil fuel expansion and move to 100 per cent renewable energy.

Also, more than 120 groups have signed the call.

This also includes demands to promote women’s leadership and equity, protect the rights of indigenous peoples, improve food security, recognise a human right to water, and to protect forests, oceans and other ecosystems.

Also read | 'Remote, but connected': New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern talks about Covid, climate change and peace at UNGA

Osprey Orielle Lake, of the Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network, and convener of the assembly was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "Every day, we can see for ourselves forest fires burning, massive flooding, extreme droughts, people losing their livelihoods and lives– – we are in a global climate emergency.

“As the world prepares for one of the most important climate talks since the Paris agreement, we know solutions exist, and that women are leading the way.”

Many of the remedies to the climate crisis would also benefit women.

Like, replacing cooking fires with solar stoves would reduce indoor air pollution that affects women and children more as they spend more time at home.

Also, bringing clean renewable energy to low-income countries would enable more women and girls to gain access to education.