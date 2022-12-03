'Woman, life, freedom': Women from Iran's conservative province join anti-hijab protests 

Black-clad women from Iran's conservative region, Sistan-Baluchistan province have joined nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death.

The women-led protest began in mid-September after Mahsa Amini, 22, died after her arrest in Tehran over her inappropriate dress code.

Videos were posted online showing several women in the Zahedan holding banners saying, "Woman, life, freedom."

IHR director Mahmood Ammiry-Moghaddam on Friday said that protests in Zahedan said that protest in province is 'rare.' He added that the ongoing protests in the country are a beginning of a revolution of dignity in Iran.

Women and minorities who are regarded as a second class were empowered by these rallies to demand human rights.

Baluchi women also took part in the protest as they are considered to be the 'most oppressed.'

Since the crackdown, at least 128 people have been killed in Sistan-Baluchistan. They dubbed September 30 as 'Black Friday,' as over 90 individuals were killed.

Iran's officials said that during the protest, thousands of Iranians and some 40 foreigners have been detained.

(With inputs from agencies)