Witnesses testify Trump approved 'hang Mike Pence' slogans by US Capitol Hill Rioters

The then United States President Donald Trump reportedly approved to ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants by rioters, expressing support for hanging his Vice President during the US Capitol Hill riots on January 6, 2021.

The New York Times reported, that two witnesses have confirmed to the House Committee investigating the Capitol Hill Riots that Mark Meadows, then Trump’s chief of staff, heard Trump “saying something to the effect of, maybe Mr Pence should be hung”. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mr Meadows, and one more witness are said to have confirmed his statement.

The January 6th Committee has an inside witness that Trump floated the idea of having Mike Pence hanged, per the NY Times. It took the committee a long time to crack Trump’s inner circle. But now it’s exposed Trump’s actions as a sedition, domestic terrorism, and murder plot. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 25, 2022 ×

On January 6, 2021, a mob in support of Trump took over the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. disrupting a joint Congress session assembled to count electoral votes that would formalise Joe Biden’s victory in the Presidential elections. The mob intended to overturn Trump’s defeat in the 2020 US Presidential elections.

A gibbet was set up outside the Capitol building by the rioters. The angry mob wanted to hang Pence because of Trump advisors’ efforts to pursue him to reject electoral college results, but he did not concede.

After Pence said that he did not believe he had the authority to reject electoral college votes, Trump tweeted that "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. The USA demands the truth!"

Both Pence and Trump are planning to run as the Republican Presidential candidate in the 2024 US Presidential elections.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.