With no indication of revolt, Barrett Supreme Court confirmation edges closer

The US Senate plans to move closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day.

Barrett looks almost certain to take up a lifetime appointment on the bench over universal Democratic opposition -- with Republicans controlling the chamber 53-47 and no indication of an internal revolt.

With Barrett on board, the Supreme Court would have a solid 6-3 conservative majority that could last for years.

Notably, no nominee to the Supreme Court has ever been confirmed by the Senate this close to a presidential election.

Trump has said he believes the Supreme Court will decide the election's outcome and has made clear he wants Barrett on the bench for any election-related cases.

Barrett is also likely to participate in the November 10 oral arguments in which Trump and fellow Republicans are asking the court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, the health reform law known as Obamacare.

Barrett, nominated on September 26 to succeed liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has criticised previous rulings upholding Obamacare but said during her confirmation hearing she has no agenda to invalidate the measure.

More than 50 million ballots have already been cast ahead of Election Day on November 3.