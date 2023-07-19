With focus on expansion, BRICS foreign ministers to meet on Thursday

As anticipation builds for the upcoming BRICS summit in August, the South African chairmanship of the grouping will be hosting a crucial Foreign Ministers' meeting on Thursday. The virtual gathering aims to discuss the expansion of the influential economic grouping, with as many as 19 countries expressing interest in joining, from Argentina to Iran, Saudi Arabia to Egypt.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) bloc, known for its collective economic might and geopolitical influence, has been eyeing potential new members to strengthen its global standing. The discussion on expansion was the focal point of the BRICS sherpas meeting earlier this month, which laid the groundwork for the ministers' current deliberations.

However, the big question remains if Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will be present at the meeting, given he has been missing for some weeks now. The minister was missing at the key ASEAN meetings in Indonesia. During Qin Gang's unexplained absence, Wang Yi, the director of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission Office, represented China at the ASEAN meetings. Nevertheless, his absence from critical diplomatic engagements has sparked curiosity and concern among analysts and the international community alike.

The uncertainty surrounding Qin Gang's attendance at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting only adds to the intrigue. The Chinese Foreign Minister's participation is crucial for addressing key issues facing the grouping, including China's stance on expanding the group and its role in shaping the future of the BRICS.

The meeting comes after the first in-person gathering of the BRICS Foreign Ministers in June, held in Cape Town, where important discussions laid the groundwork for the forthcoming summit. With only weeks remaining until the highly anticipated August summit, the ministers are expected to solidify the agenda for the leaders.

As the chair of the BRICS, South Africa's responsibility extends beyond hosting the meeting. It is expected to play a pivotal role in steering discussions towards fruitful outcomes. Questions also remain on if Russian President Putin attends the summit in person since the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against him.

