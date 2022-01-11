With eye on China, Australia spends $3.5 billion to purchase 120 tanks from US

Australia will spend more than $3.5 billion on 120 tanks and other armoured vehicles from the United States.

This move comes as China's military superiority over the West continues to grow.

Up to 75 Abrams tanks, 29 assault breacher vehicles, 17 joint assault bridge vehicles, and six armoured recovery vehicles could be added to the Australian Army as part of the upgrade.

According to Defence Minister Peter Dutton, would provide the ADF with essential firepower for land operations.

The M1A2 Abrams will replace the army's 59 M1A1 Abrams, which haven't seen combat since being purchased in 2007.

The last time the army used a tank was during the Vietnam War, when Australian troops - mostly army personnel - were stationed in the country until January 1973.

As China gains a military advantage, armoured vehicles are anticipated to cost Australia between $30 billion and $42 billion over the next three decades.

This figure includes the cost of 'critical' infantry fighting vehicles, which range from $18 billion to $27 billion.

The tanks have been kitted out with an upgraded armour package which claims to provide better protection against improvised explosive devices.

The vehicles are set to enter service in 2025.

