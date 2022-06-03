Wisconsin: Shooter wounds multiple people during a funeral

The incidents of gun violence in the US are not showing signs of stopping. Just days after the tragic shootout at a school in Texas and within hours of incidents of shooting in New York and Oklahoma, police and local media in Wisconsin said that a shooter wounded multiple during a funeral.

"At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated," the Racine Police Department said on Twitter.

As per reports from the local media five people gathered for funeral were wounded. The funeral was for Da'Shontay L. King Sr, a man who was killed by police in March.

Gun violence is rampant in the US. Possession of guns is something that gets constitutional protection. Opponents of free availability of guns lobby for gun controls but gun rights supporters, mainly from the Republican Party oppose such moves politically.

The debate assumes national significance whenever there is mass shootout. But assertive opinions are expressed from both sides almost every time.

News agency AFP reported on Friday (June 3) that a cross-party group of US senators were in talks on a narrow package of firearms controls

Nine senators have been meeting this week to discuss a response to the mass shootings that have appalled the nation, projecting optimism over the prospects for modest reforms.

(With inputs from agencies)

