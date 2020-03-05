WION Global Summit: This era is witnessing end of western dominance, says Sri Lanka's former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

This is an era which is witnessing the end of western dominance, Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister and Chief Guest of WION Global Summit, Ranil Wickremesinghe said in his keynote address on Thursday.

The Sri Lankan leader began his address by lauding India's first international news channel WION as he said, it "is a pioneer in creating a global platform to present the geopolitical analysis of recent South Asian trends".

Live: WION's Global Summit — India has arrived. It is no longer the old, reticent India anymore, says Ram Madhav



"This is an era which is witnessing the end of western dominance," said Wickremesinghe in Dubai.

Watch: World leaders watch WION for factual & research coverage, says Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary at WION Global Summit

"An era is being shaped by new forces... the sudden rise of China in economic, military, political spheres challenging the unipolar world by attempting to remodel the existing global order," the former Sri Lankan PM added.

"The US is politically divided like never before. Even the European Union is divided and weaker", Wickremesinghe also said.

"Coronavirus has brought China, the factory of the world, to a grinding halt. Its impact is also being felt in Sri Lanka," Wickremesinghe, adding, "Maybe it's only China that can face trade war and coronavirus simultaneously".

WION Global Summit is a platform for global leaders to come together at a single platform and have a dialogue on a common global agenda.

In this year's edition, the list of speakers include former Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe; Her Excellency Dr Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, the first Female President of Latvia and former president of Club de Madrid, Aleqa Hammond; The first female Prime Minister of Greenland and Her Excellency Mariya Didi; the Honourable Minister of Defence of the Republic of Maldives.

During the one-day event, the guests will host agenda-driven discussions on topics of global importance including, climate change, global governance, economic slowdown, and global crisis.