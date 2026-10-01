/Will Trump’s $5,000 dividend be a gamechanger in US midterms: What it would cost, and what voters think

US President Donald Trump made a big freebie announcement on during his first Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, and promised to pay every American $5,000 if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate after November’s midterm elections. He made the big announcement while urging voters remain united and support Republican candidates on Nov 3. He also urged voters to let him and Republican lawmakers to “finish the job” to restore America's respect in the world that was worsened under President Joe Biden’s administration. He offered freebie and claimed that Democrats cannot do it because they don't charge tariffs and they only “know about poverty.”

However, there's a difference of opinion on the matter within the Republicans. US Representative David Schweikert, an Arizona Republican set to leave Congress at the end of his term, told Reuters: “I would personally throw everything of my heart and soul to stop it, because it would actually do more damage to working people than would ever help ​them. It would continue ⁠to raise interest rates. It would be on their own credit card and would bring the interest rate death spiral sooner to the United States.” However, some like US Senator Bernie Moreno, an Ohio Republican, said he was already preparing legislation to ​formalize the “Trump dividend.”

What would it cost?

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The proposal, if approved by Congress, would cost roughly $1.2 trillion, plus hundreds of billions of dollars more in interest. This is more than all three COVID-era stimulus payments combined, the projected cost of the President’s signature One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) next year, and is 50 percent larger than the entire primary deficit projected for 2027.

It will also increase total projected deficits to $3.1 trillion. As a share of the economy, deficits would rise from a projected 5.8 per cent of GDP this year to 9.4 per cent in 2027. Most experts agree that deficits should be reduced to 3 per cent of GDP over time.

Some analysts also points out that the cash inflow would boost demand and likely generate additional inflation. The policy would also likely boost interest rates, as the Federal Reserve responded to higher inflation and the markets to higher debt. The result would be significantly more debt and a higher cost of living for ordinary households.

What is voter reaction?

Voters' reactions to the proposal are mixed, according to Reuters. Christine Gardner, a retired intellectual property lawyer from Texas, told Reuters she did a double check when she heard Trump ​announce the dividend. "I thought that was very strange. It is like buying votes," ​Gardner said. Chris Lorenz, an Oklahoma ⁠minister, said he backed the payments, adding that he felt Americans are overtaxed and that Republicans must win in November to prevent Democrats from instituting far-left policies. "I think it's great, $5,000, especially if it'll help win the midterms," he said. "We believe the future of the country is at stake."

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How did the idea originate?