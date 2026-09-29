/US midterm elections 2026 explained: Key races, battleground states, House and Senate control and what's at stake. All you need to know

The United States is heading toward the November 3, 2026 midterm elections, a major vote that will take place halfway through President Donald Trump’s second term. The elections will determine the balance of power in Washington, with voters deciding control of both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate. Across the states, voters will also choose governors, state legislators and other key officials, while a range of ballot measures will be considered.

What are midterm elections in the US?

Unlike parliamentary systems, where elections can sometimes be called early or legislatures dissolved, the US operates under constitutionally established election schedules. Midterm elections are general elections held every four years, midway through a president’s four-year term. The presidency itself is not contested, but many of the country's most important federal and state offices are.

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US House of Representatives

All 435 voting seats in the House are contested every two years. Representatives serve two-year terms, so every congressional district across the 50 states holds an election.

US Senate

Senators serve six-year terms, with elections staggered among three classes. Roughly one-third of the Senate is contested every two years. In 2026, voters will elect candidates for the 33 regular Class 2 Senate seats, alongside special elections for seats with unexpired terms.

Governors and state offices

Governors in 36 states and three US territories face election in 2026. Governors have significant authority over state budgets, executive agencies, judicial appointments, education and healthcare policy. Voters will also decide thousands of state legislative races and contests for offices such as secretary of state and attorney general.

Ballot initiatives

Voters in numerous states will also consider ballot initiatives involving constitutional amendments, taxes, reproductive rights, voting rules and other state policies.

How does the staggered Senate system work?

The US Constitution divides Senate seats into three classes to ensure that the chamber does not undergo complete turnover during a single election.

Class 1: Up for election in 2024, 2030 and subsequent cycles.

Up for election in 2024, 2030 and subsequent cycles. Class 2: Up for election in 2026, 2032 and subsequent cycles.

Up for election in 2026, 2032 and subsequent cycles. Class 3: Up for election in 2022, 2028 and subsequent cycles.

The Class 2 seats contested in 2026 were last elected in 2020. Because Senate elections are statewide contests, individual races can attract substantial national attention, particularly in states where the partisan balance is closely divided.

What is the historical ‘midterm curse’?

Historically, the party occupying the White House has frequently lost seats in Congress during midterm elections. Since the American Civil War, the president's party has lost House seats in more than 90 per cent of midterm elections and has lost Senate seats in a majority of them. This phenomenon is often called the ‘midterm curse’ or ‘midterm penalty’. Several factors are commonly cited to explain the pattern.

Opposition-party voters can be particularly motivated to participate because they want to register dissatisfaction with the administration. Meanwhile, voters who supported the president may become less engaged after the presidential election or become divided over the administration's record. Economic conditions, inflation, consumer sentiment and presidential actions can also influence how voters approach a midterm election.

Presidential coalitions can additionally become less unified once a new administration begins governing, as disagreements emerge over policy priorities. There have been notable exceptions. The 1998 midterms took place during Bill Clinton's presidency, while the 2002 elections occurred during George W. Bush's presidency and followed the September 11 attacks.

What's at stake in the House of Representatives?

Control of the House has major consequences for the legislative agenda and congressional oversight of the executive branch.

The House majority controls the chamber's legislative schedule, committee leadership and appropriations process. It also has extensive authority to conduct congressional investigations and issue subpoenas. At the beginning of the 119th Congress, Republicans held a narrow House majority, with 218 seats to Democrats' 214.

All 435 districts will vote on November 3, 2026, making relatively small shifts in competitive districts potentially important to control of the chamber. The House map is influenced by congressional redistricting, population changes, regional political trends and the political characteristics of individual districts. Only a portion of the 435 districts are expected to be highly competitive. Many districts are strongly tilted toward one party because of geographic political patterns and district boundaries.

Suburban communities around major metropolitan areas are expected to receive significant attention, including areas around Atlanta, Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Detroit and Minneapolis. Other closely watched contests are expected in states such as California, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. Economic issues including manufacturing, energy prices, trade and employment can feature prominently in competitive districts. Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina are also important areas to watch because of population growth and changing political demographics.

Why House retirements matter?

Incumbent retirements can significantly alter individual congressional contests. When a sitting representative does not seek another term, the resulting open-seat race can attract candidates from both parties and potentially change the competitive landscape. The 2026 cycle includes a number of incumbent retirements, including lawmakers leaving Congress to pursue other offices or retire from public life.

What's at stake in the Senate?

Senate races differ from House contests because each election covers an entire state and senators serve six-year terms. The Senate also has several constitutionally important responsibilities. It provides advice and consent on presidential nominations, including federal judges and Supreme Court justices, and approves treaties. In 2026, 35 Senate seats are scheduled to appear on the ballot: 33 regular Class 2 contests and two special elections involving unexpired terms. Republicans have more Class 2 seats up for election than Democrats, creating a larger numerical defensive map for the party. However, the competitiveness of individual races varies significantly depending on the state.

What are the key Senate battleground states?

Georgia

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is seeking another term in Georgia, one of the country's closely divided states.

The state's rapidly changing electorate and the growth of the Atlanta metropolitan area have made Georgia an important focus of national political campaigns.

Michigan

Democratic Senator Gary Peters' retirement has created an open-seat contest in Michigan. The race is taking place in a state that has remained important in recent presidential and congressional elections.

Maine

Republican Senator Susan Collins is seeking another term in Maine. Her political career has included repeated statewide contests in a state where voters have demonstrated a willingness to split their tickets.

North Carolina

Republican Senator Thom Tillis' retirement has created another open-seat contest. Former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper's entry into the race has added national attention to the contest, which is expected to attract substantial campaign spending.

Minnesota and New Hampshire

Retirements have also created open-seat contests in Minnesota and New Hampshire. These states have traditionally leaned Democratic at the federal level in recent presidential elections, but Senate races can feature different candidates, issues and electoral dynamics.

Kentucky and Iowa

Open Republican-held seats in Kentucky and Iowa have generated significant interest. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's retirement in Kentucky and Senator Joni Ernst's retirement in Iowa have opened two Republican-held seats to new candidates.

Special Senate elections

Two special elections involving Class 3 seats are also part of the 2026 Senate landscape.

Florida special election

The Florida special election was triggered after Marco Rubio left the Senate to become US Secretary of State. Following Governor Ron DeSantis's appointment of Ashley Moody to serve temporarily, voters will choose who completes the remainder of the term.

Ohio special election

Ohio's special election followed JD Vance's departure from the Senate after he became Vice President. Governor Mike DeWine appointed Jon Husted to the seat on an interim basis. Ohio voters will subsequently choose who serves the remainder of the term.

How do you win a midterm election in the US?

Midterm campaigns operate in a different electoral environment from presidential elections. Turnout is generally lower in midterm years than in presidential elections. Presidential-election turnout has typically been around 60 per cent to 66 per cent of eligible voters, while midterm participation has often been closer to 40 per cent to 50 per cent. Lower turnout can change the composition of the electorate.

Older voters generally participate at higher rates, while younger voters and some lower-turnout demographic groups can make up a smaller share of the electorate unless campaigns and organizations successfully mobilize them. Campaigns therefore devote considerable resources to voter registration, early voting, absentee voting and turnout operations. Political coalitions have also changed in recent election cycles.

College-educated voters, particularly in suburban areas, have increasingly supported Democratic candidates, while many non-college-educated working-class voters in rural and industrial regions have moved toward Republican candidates. At the same time, voting patterns among Hispanic, African American and Asian American voters have varied by state, region, age and other demographic factors. Independent and unaffiliated voters can also be particularly important in closely contested suburban and statewide races.

How do voting rules differ across states?

Election procedures vary significantly across the United States.

Early voting

Most states provide some form of early in-person voting, although the length of the voting period and eligibility rules vary.

Mail and absentee voting

States also have different rules governing mail ballots, absentee voting, signature verification, ballot drop boxes and ballot-receipt deadlines.

Counting and reporting results

Election-night reporting does not necessarily mean that every ballot has been counted. States have different procedures for processing mail ballots and early votes. In closely contested elections, final results can therefore take additional time, particularly in states where large numbers of ballots are counted after Election Day.

What could we expect from the 2026 US midterms?

The 2026 midterms will determine the composition of the 120th Congress and influence the political environment for the remainder of President Trump's second term. If Republicans retain control of both chambers, the administration would continue to operate with unified party control of Congress, subject to the Senate's procedural rules and other institutional constraints. If Democrats gain control of either chamber, divided government would change how legislation, oversight and appointments are handled.

If Democrats control the House

A Democratic House majority would give Democrats control of House committees and the chamber's legislative agenda. It would also provide greater authority over congressional investigations, oversight hearings and subpoena activity.

If Democrats control the Senate

A Democratic Senate majority would give Democrats control of Senate committees and a central role in considering presidential nominations, including federal judicial appointments. The Senate would also have a different role in considering executive branch nominees and other matters requiring Senate approval.

Why the 2026 midterms matter for 2028

The midterm elections will also shape the political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential election. Governors, senators, representatives and other national political figures will receive greater national exposure through competitive races, policy debates and campaign organizations.