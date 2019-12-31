Will probably sign trade deal with China next week: White House trade adviser

The White House's trade adviser has said that US and China would sign the Phase 1 trade deal next week as the trade dispute between the two major economies is likely to come to an end in the new year.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro informed that news of the deal would be announced by President Trump. Navarro while speaking to a US television channel said "anonymous sources" should not be believed, asserting "get it from President Trump or US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer."

Lighthizer had said earlier that US and China would sign the trade deal in early January.

Last week China's commerce ministry had said that the US and China are going through necessary procedures before the signing the Phase 1 of the trade deal with both sides in touch with each other on signing the deal.

President Trump for weeks has openly said that China and the US are close to a deal without specifying details.

Navarro said the deal would be made public "as quickly as possible". "Basically you need to get it translated into Chinese and double-checked so both versions match," the White House trade adviser told the US television channel.

Navarro said the agreement would involve details of intellectual property and currency manipulation, a bone of contention between the two sides which has often brought talks to a standstill in the past.

Trump said recently that the "deal is done", while adding that "it's just being translated right now."

"We will be having a signing ceremony, yes, we will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we'll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done," Trump told reporters.

The United States had imposed stringent tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods entering the country that hit the global economy.