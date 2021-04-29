Will justice be served as South Africa's Ramaphosa testifies in huge corruption scandal

A historic trial is underway in South Africa and the centre of it is the infamous Gupta brothers.

Their links are with former president Jacob Zuma.

Three years after Zuma stepped down, the ghost of the Guptas continues to haunt his successor Cyril Ramaphosa.

But he has decided to grab the bull by its horns.

The South African president appeared before the investigators and decided to present evidence against members of his own party.

In a rare move, Ramapohsa testified before a committee named the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that is tasked with looking into corruption in South Africa.

Ramaphosa admitted what the world knew all along that leaders of his party were hand in glove with the Guptas.

It is believed that the Guptas may have drained as much as seven billion dollars from the treasury of South Africa.

This was all possible because of their clout with former president Zuma.

The links ran deep as members of Zuma's family worked for companies owned by Guptas.

Bongi Ngema-Zuma, one his wives was employed in a mining company.

Zuma's son Duduzane held senior positions too.

And his daughter Duduzile was a director at Sahara Computers, an IT company owned by the Guptas.

With the Zuma family on their side, the Guptas extended their influence over the entire South African government.

They had a say in the hiring of ministers and could even get a minister fired who came in the way of their business interests.

All of this came to light in 2016 as an investigation revealed how the Guptas controlled the government and the country's rich natural resources.

Zuma and the Guptas deny all these charges, but the law seems to be catching up with them.

Ramaphosa says he's determined to make sure justice is served, the question is, will he walk the talk.

