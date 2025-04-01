A reported buildup of US B2 stealth bomber jets, Globmaster C17 planes, Navy vessels and other American military assets in Diego Garcia base and in the Middle East region is leading to speculations of a possible massive strike by the US targeting Iran or Yemeni Houthis backed by it. This has prompted calls in Iran to bomb Diego Garcia pre-emptively to prevent a direct US strike on the Islamic Republic.

The spiralling events come as US President Donald Trump warned of 'real pain' for the Houthis and their alleged supporter, Iran. He has warned of bombings, the likes of which was never seen before.

The buildup and possible strikes on Iran or Yemen could also be a way for Trump to drive attention away from the recent Signal chat leak scandal. The chat by top US security officials was mistakenly leaked to the editor of The Atlantic, and the magazine published the whole conversation on the March 15 US strikes targeting Houthis in Yemen.

What is the buildup in Diego Garcia?

Diego Garcia hosts one of the key US bases in the Indo-Pacific for its bombers to take off, the other one being Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

At least five B-2 Spirit jets are in Diego Garcia, said reports based on satellite image and open source intelligence analysis. B-2 bombers are stealth fighter jets known as 'ghosts of the sky'. They can evade air defences and radar detection.

At least seven C-17A Globemaster IIIs are in Diego Garcia or arriving. Globemasters are military transport aircraft, used for fast delivery of troops and cargo to US bases. The tankers' presence means a large-scale deployment is on the anvil, that will require frequent refuelling.

The globemasters may have transported troops, supplies, arms and ammunition to support the B2 bombers.

Will Iran attack Diego Garcia first?

A top Iranian commander warned that US bases and its forces in the region can be targetted in a retaliatory

attack. "The Americans have at least 10 bases and 50,000 forces near Iran. This means they are sitting in a glass room. Someone sitting in a glass room would not throw rocks at others," he was quoted as saying in news agency reports.

The Telegraph UK, meanwhile, reported citing some unnamed officials that Iranian armed forces are pushing for a preemptive strike on the Diego Garcia base, located on Chagos Islands.

“Top commanders are being urged to launch preemptive strikes on the island and its base if Trump’s threats have become more serious,” it quoted the official as saying.

Is America readying for a long war in the Middle East?

The US is sending more military assets across its bases and installations including Diego Garcia, according to military analysts, who think it is in preparation for a big strike.

Some 18 US Air Force tankers are being staged in the Pacific - at Travis Air Force Base in California, Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu and Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

This, according to them, suggests that air assets are being moved into the Pacific theater.

On Sunday (Mar 27), US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US would continue targeting Houthis after the March 15 strikes killed at least 53 people.

(With inputs from agencies)