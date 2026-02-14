Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Will ICE operate despite DHS shutdown as funding lapses over Minnesota federal killings?

Will ICE operate despite DHS shutdown as funding lapses over Minnesota federal killings?

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Feb 14, 2026, 14:17 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 14:17 IST
Will ICE operate despite DHS shutdown as funding lapses over Minnesota federal killings?

Federal agents stand near police tape as demonstators gather near the site of where state and local authorities say a man was shot by federal agents earlier in the morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 24, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Homeland Security entered a partial shutdown after lawmakers failed to pass funding, amid a dispute over immigration policy following two fatal shootings in Minnesota. Will ICE continue to operate?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has entered a partial shutdown after its funding lapsed at 12:01 am on Saturday (Feb 14) as the White House and Democratic leaders continued to discuss immigration enforcement policy after the killing of two US citizens by federal agents in Minnesota last month. This comes after the Senate failed to pass the 60-vote threshold required to pass the DHS appropriations bill, and lawmakers left Washington over the weekend.

Democrats have vowed that they would not approve the funding until new restrictions are place operations related to US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown following the fatal shooting of Renee Good and Alex Pretti last month. They have demanded reforms in the way Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents operate.

Will ICE continue to operate?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ICE and CBP operations are expected to remain unaffected as they are deemed essential services, falling under Trump’s “big beautiful bill” that guarantees their funding.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics