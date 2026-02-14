/Will ICE operate despite DHS shutdown as funding lapses over Minnesota federal killings?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has entered a partial shutdown after its funding lapsed at 12:01 am on Saturday (Feb 14) as the White House and Democratic leaders continued to discuss immigration enforcement policy after the killing of two US citizens by federal agents in Minnesota last month. This comes after the Senate failed to pass the 60-vote threshold required to pass the DHS appropriations bill, and lawmakers left Washington over the weekend.

Democrats have vowed that they would not approve the funding until new restrictions are place operations related to US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown following the fatal shooting of Renee Good and Alex Pretti last month. They have demanded reforms in the way Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents operate.

Will ICE continue to operate?

