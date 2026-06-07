/'Will give painful response': Iran promises retaliation against Israeli strikes in Beirut

After Israel carried out strikes in the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital, Beirut on Sunday (June 7), a senior Iranian parliament member said Tehran will give a “painful and decisive response” to the attack in which two people have died and at least eleven have been injured.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iranian parliament’s foreign policy and national security committee took to X to write, “We will give a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime’s attack on the suburbs. This rabid dog must be disciplined and put in its place. Watch the sky of the occupied territories tonight."

“They are neither committed to a ceasefire nor believe in dialogue, and by demonstrating through the naval blockade and violation of agreements regarding Lebanon that they only understand the language of power,” he further said.

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Israel claims that the strike on Beirut was in response to Hezbollah militant group firing toward northern Israel earlier. It also said that only “command centers” were the target of the attacks.

"The Israeli military has struck on Sunday "terrorist" headquarters in the Lebanese capital Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold known as Dahiyeh, in response to the group's fire toward Israeli territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement."

According to some media reports, Israel had informed US ahead of its airstrikes on Hezbollah in Beirut.

Sunday’s strike was the first on the Lebanese capital since the ceasefire was extended on June 3 following US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington.

Netanyahu claims that Israeli military has killed 350 Hezbollah militants in the past week.