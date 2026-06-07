/China using legal system as political weapon against Taiwan, says US congressional commission

The United States congressional commission report has accused China of increasingly using legal process as a political weapon against Taiwan. The accusation came after a criminal investigation launched against Taiwanese lawmaker Puma Shen, marking Beijing's growing campaign of cross-border repression. China has blended a "lawfare" into its broader strategy toward Taiwan, according to The Taipei Times.



The commission's report indicated that the Chinese government is using legal systems and judicial tools to intimidate, punish and suppress individuals to considers opponents of its territorial claims and political agenda. The commission underscored that Shen, a legislator from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan, was put on a Chinese sanctions list in 2024. Later, Chinese officials in Chongqing opened a criminal probe, labelling him a "diehard Taiwan independence separatist."

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First time Chinese officials introduce judicial measures

The report characterised the case as a notable intensification of Beijing's approach towards Taiwan. It was the first time a Taiwanese lawmaker had been subjected to such legal action since Chinese authorities introduced judicial measures aimed at individuals they describe as "stubborn advocates" of Taiwan independence.



Experts quoted in the report said the development signals a move beyond administrative sanctions towards criminal proceedings, further underscoring Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of its territory. The commission also reviewed China's efforts to expand its influence beyond Taiwan's borders. It raised concerns about pressure allegedly exerted on the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), an international network of lawmakers established to coordinate democratic responses to China's policies, according to The Taipei Times.