Will Donald Trump get arrested, will he be handcuffed? Here's what will happen at Manhattan court

Former US president Donald Trump is all set to face his arraignment on Tuesday, after getting indicted by a grand jury over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The 76-year-old departed from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and landed in New York on Monday, a day before his court appearance and impending arrest. According to CNN, he is likely to face 34 counts of financial fraud.

The much-awaited court proceedings will begin in the afternoon, where the criminal charges against the former president will be unsealed. He is the first US president to face criminal charges, and is expected to plead not guilty.

"On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse," he wrote on Truth Social. "America was not supposed to be this way!"

Here’s what will transpire next in the lead up to his impending arrest.

When will he surrender?

Trump is expected to reach the Manhattan court on Tuesday at 2.15 pm, where he will be arraigned in person. An arraignment is a criminal defendant's first court appearance.

He will be photographed, his fingerprints would be recorded and paperwork for his arrest would be initiated— meaning investigators will check for any outstanding arrest warrants or charges. The whole process will take several hours behind closed doors.

Once that process gets done, he will be considered under arrest and in custody. Throughout the booking process, he will be accompanied by Secret Service agents.

Then, Trump would wait in a holding area or cell until his appearance before a judge. The arraignment will then be open to the public.

Donald Trump to flies to New York ahead of arraignment

Will he be handcuffed?

No. Two of Trump’s attorneys told Reuters on Friday that he will not be handcuffed when he arrives, and plans to plead not guilty.

Will Trump be put on a trial?

It is difficult to speculate when a trial might take place. Once the case is booked and a judge is selected, other things such as the timing of the trial will then be decided.

It is expected that Trump will be released on bail and will then fly home to Florida.

When could Trump be convicted?

The criminal cases in Manhattan typically take more than a year to go to trial, Reuters quoted experts. So Trump’s trial likely wouldn’t be for a while—possibly until the 2024 election season is well underway, or even after the election takes place, which Reuters notes would be uncharted legal territory if Trump were tried on state charges as president or president-elect.

Can he still run for president?

Yes. Even if Trump gets convicted, he won’t get disqualified from running for presidency, according to constitutional experts.

As per the US Constitution, all natural born citizens who are at least 35 years old and have been a resident of the US for 14 years can run for president. Which means that legally, Trump can continue his presidential campaign even if he gets jailed.

(With inputs from agencies)