'Will continue my work virtually,' says Canada foreign minister after testing positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not stopping Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, who has been tested positive for the virus, as she continues to work from isolation.

On Monday (December 20) she informed on Twitter: "I have taken a rapid test and tested positive for COVID-19. Following public health guidelines, I am in isolation and will continue my work virtually, as I have been for a number of days until I get the results of my PCR test."

She also highlighted the importance of Covid vaccines as it is helping in curbing the spread of the deadly virus. She said that vaccines remained the best protection against contracting the coronavirus or suffering serious symptoms from the disease.

ALSO READ | US reports first death due to Omicron variant—an unvaccinated man in his 50s

"I'm grateful for the protection that vaccines offer us and encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted. It's the best thing we can do to keep our families safe this holiday season and all year long," she said.

Joly, 42, took over as foreign minister in October after serving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as his minister of economic development and official languages.

ALSO READ | Omicron variant's properties keep 'surprising', experts claim

Meanwhile, Trudeau said on Friday a spike in cases related to the Omicron variant was "scary," while a top medical official suggested the healthcare system could soon be swamped.

Earlier in the day, Quebec, Canada's second-most-populous province, ordered bars, gyms and casinos shut on Monday and directed people to work only from home.

(With inputs from agencies)