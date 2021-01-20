'Will be back', says Donald Trump in his last speech as US President

Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US President on Wednesday hours before President-elect Joe Biden was inaugurated. Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania left White House in Marine One helicopter at 1300 GMT (6.30 pm IST). They went to Joint Air Force Base Andrews for a send-off ceremony. It was a quiet exit for a Trump who was very vocal in person as well as on his now-suspended Twitter account. Top Republican leaders like Vice-President Mike Pence were not there to see Trump off. Donald Trump has still not conceded defeat to President-elect Joe Biden

At Joint Air Force Base Andrews, Donald Trump made his last address as President of the USA in a campaign-style speech with several hundred supporters present.

"This has been an incredible four years," he said during his address.

"We've accomplished so much together," he said. "I will always fight for you.

Significantly, Trump said that he "will be back"

"We will be back in some form," said Trump during his address. There are speculations that he will try to win the Oval Office back from Joe Biden in US Presidential Election 2024

Trump did not address Joe Biden by name but said he wishes the new administration "great luck and great success."

After his short address, Donald and Melania Trump boarded the Air Force One and left for his resort in Florida. Although Trump left a letter for Joe Biden, he became the first sitting US President since 1869 to skip inauguration ceremony of his successor. Trump also carries the tag of being the only US President in history to be impeached twice.