Wildfires in Chile destroy homes, endanger world's smallest deer

Forest fires raging across south-central Chile have left 24 people dead so far. On Wednesday, the fire spread into new areas burning up habitats of vulnerable woodland animals.

"We call on everyone who can to take care of the forests which are currently on fire, and also of our animals, specimens of vital importance," said Valentina Aravena, the manager at a wildlife rehabilitation center in Chillan.

CONAF, Chile's national forests association said on Wednesday that over 300,000 hectares (741,315 acres) of area had been affected by the fire.

In the rehabilitation center in Chillan, the capital of the Ñuble region, veterinarians treated burns on animals native to the woodlands, such as monito del monte, a small nocturnal marsupial, and pudus, the world's smallest deer.

Aravena said these were essential species that helped spread seeds.

"We try to stabilize them, treat them, relieve pain from the burns they suffered, and ideally rehabilitate them so they can return to the wild," she said.

In the vicinity of the nearby city of Quillon, local Enrique Narvaez watched firefighters at work overnight.

"The 2011 wildfire burnt down my house, all the trees, everything," he said. "I don't want to go through the same again now."

Chilean President Gabriel Boric thanked his Brazilian counterpart who offered $672,000 in aid and said he was sending air force jet with firefighting equipment, personnel and experts. Spain, Colombia and Mexico are also giving assistance.

(With inputs from agencies)

