/Why world's most expensive fighter jet F-35B is GROUNDED in India? Know its price

One of the world's most expensive and advanced combat aircraft, the British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet has been stranded in India's Kerala Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for four days after making an emergency landing.

According to reports, the jet suffered a "technical snag", due to which it was grounded. The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, landed safely at around 9.30 pm. Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing, said a source.

The fighter jet is worth over $100 million and was part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group.

The short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) jet is currently operating in the Indo-Pacific following a series of joint exercises with the Indian Navy.

Jet grounded at Kerala Airport

The jet took from the HMS Prince of Wales which is the UK's flagship aircraft carrier and is currently grounded approximately 100 nautical miles off the Kerala coast.

The technicians were airlifted by a Royal Navy helicopter to begin repairs the same night, but according to sources, the aircraft remains grounded due to technical issues.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is handling the issue, however an official update on the F35 jet is still awaited, as per the Indian Defence PRO and Thiruvananthapuram airport officials.

“The IAF is fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons. All assistance is being given, and the IAF is in coordination with all agencies,” said an IAF spokesperson.

Earlier, the F-35 was expected to depart by Tuesday morning, however, it got delayed again.

The Royal Navy personnel, including the pilot and two technicians, are still in Kerala to finish the repair. Meanwhile, six other technicians returned to HMS Prince of Wales by helicopter on Tuesday afternoon.

For safety, an armed detachment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is guarding the jet, which is parked in Bay 4 of the airport.