/Why Trump announced 25% tariffs plus penalties on India - Here's what he said

US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on India, along with penalties, as he slams India for several things, including arms trade with Russia amid its war with Ukraine. Trump said the tariffs will be imposed effective from August 1. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, stressed that India, although it is a friend, has done "relatively little business with them", adding that their tariffs are far too high.

Why did Trump slap India with penalties?

The US president explained in his post on Truth Social why he has imposed 25 per cent tariffs and additional penalties. Trump said that India's tariffs are too high and the highest in the world.

He added that they have the highest tariffs in the world and have the most "strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country."

Trump then shifted the focus to India's arms trade deal with Russia, saying that India has always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia.

The US president added that India is Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China, "at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!"

"INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump, while speaking to reporters, said that India will pay 25 per cent if the US and India fail to finalise a trade deal soon. Although Trump referred to India as a friendly partner, he has repeatedly criticised the country’s trade practices and high import duties, calling the relationship “very tough”.