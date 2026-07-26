/Why Meta's Muse Spark 1.1 should be nowhere near your business

Meta's AI Business Agent will start billing businesses by the token from August 1, handling customer questions, sales, and transactions across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. Before handing it the keys, there's a question worth asking that has nothing to do with how smart the AI is: when it gets something wrong, who actually pays for it?

The answer, based on existing legal precedent, is not Meta. It's you.

You Are Legally Responsible For What The AI Does

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Courts have already ruled on this. In the 2024 case Moffatt v. Air Canada, a customer used the airline's website chatbot to ask about bereavement fares. The bot gave incorrect information, the airline later refused to honour it, and a Canadian tribunal held Air Canada itself liable — not the chatbot vendor. The legal reasoning was straightforward: an AI agent performing a function an employee would normally perform creates the same liability an employee would create, and that liability sits with the business deploying it, not the software underneath it.

That precedent applies directly to any business handing sales conversations, pricing, and appointment bookings to Meta's Business Agent. If the AI quotes a wrong price, promises a discount that doesn't exist, or mishandles a customer complaint, the legal exposure lands on the business owner's desk — not Meta's. Meta has already made its own position on this explicit: responding to advertiser complaints about its AI ad tools, the company said plainly that reviewing AI output is the advertiser's responsibility, not its own.

So the arrangement is this: Meta collects a fee for every conversation its AI runs, and the business deploying it absorbs 100% of the legal and reputational risk if that AI gets something wrong.

The Infrastructure It Runs On Already Failed Once

Nine days after Meta officially launched the Business Agent globally at its Conversations conference on June 3, its own business infrastructure went down. On June 12, a global Meta outage lasting roughly four hours took out Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger for millions of users. Meta's own status page logged high disruptions specifically across the WhatsApp Business Platform, the Messenger Platform, the Messenger API for Instagram, and Facebook Ads Manager — the exact rails the Business Agent runs on.

For a business relying on that infrastructure for live customer conversations, the practical effect during those four hours was stalled support queues, undelivered campaigns, and bot flows that simply stopped mid-conversation. A business that had handed its front line to Meta's AI had, for four hours, no front line at all — and no path to compensation for it.

Meta's Own Oversight Board Doesn't Trust The System Either

It isn't just outside critics raising concerns. Meta's Oversight Board — the semi-independent body Meta itself created to review its content and account decisions — published findings flagging what it called systemic problems with transparency and consistency in how Meta deactivates accounts. The board found that users often aren't told which specific rule they broke, when the penalty was applied, or what their appeal options are.

Most notably for a company about to expand AI's role in running businesses, the board explicitly recommended that Meta start disclosing what role AI actually plays in its content and penalty decisions — a recommendation that only makes sense if Meta currently isn't disclosing that. The board also singled out Meta Verified, the paid subscription businesses buy specifically for account protection and support, for failing to provide what it called meaningful assistance to users with disabled accounts, despite charging for 24/7 support access.

In short: Meta's own appointed reviewers don't think Meta is transparent enough about how AI already makes decisions affecting business accounts — and businesses are still being asked to expand that same AI's role.

Meta Restricts Others From Doing What Its Own AI Does

There's a data-handling contradiction too. Under WhatsApp's own Business Solution Terms, updated from January 15, 2026, Meta blocks third-party providers from using WhatsApp chat data to train AI models or from routing user messages to an AI provider for purposes beyond serving that specific user. Meta drew that line for everyone else's AI.

Its own Business Agent doesn't sit on the same side of that line. To train the agent on a business's brand, the business uploads its website, product catalog, FAQs, and chat history directly to Meta — and messages handled by Meta AI are processed on Meta's own servers to generate responses, which falls outside WhatsApp's standard end-to-end encrypted model, with Meta using that data to improve its services. The rule Meta enforces on outside AI providers is not the rule Meta applies to itself.

The Actual Case Against Handing Meta AI Your Business

None of this requires believing Meta's AI is incompetent. It requires recognising that the entire arrangement transfers risk in one direction only. The legal liability for AI mistakes sits with the business, by existing court precedent and by Meta's own stated policy. The infrastructure the AI depends on has already failed for four hours within its first two weeks live, with no compensation path disclosed. Meta's own Oversight Board says the company isn't transparent enough about AI's role in decisions that can end a business's account overnight. And the data-handling rules Meta imposes on competitors don't apply to Meta's own product.