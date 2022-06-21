Why is this Chinese town banning entry of Tesla cars ahead of crucial CCP meeting?

Are Tesla cars becoming a national security risk for the Chinese government? Do the authorities in China think Tesla vehicles are spies? Might be yes, as Tesla cars have been banned from entering the coastal town of Beidaihe for two months starting July 1, news agency Reuters reported citing a police officer. Notably, Beidaihe is the site where the crucial annual meeting of Chinese leadership will take place.

As per the news report, the piece of information was confirmed by an official from the Beidaihe Traffic Police Brigade. As per the official, an official announcement will be made soon.

The official didn't provide any detail or reason to the news agency regarding the banning of Tesla cars but he noted that the move apparently concerned national security. So far, Tesla hasn't responded.

This is not the first time, some weeks before, police in Chengdu had barred Tesla, reportedly herding them away from certain areas of the city while China President Xi Jinping was visiting.

Also, last year in March, the Chinese military banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes. They had raised security concerns related to the external cameras installed on Tesla cars.

As per the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the traditional Beidaihe meeting is held every year in the resort town in Hebei province.

At the summit, Chinese leaders from earlier generations gather in an informal setting to have closed-door conversations about key domestic issues. The Beidaihe meeting takes place every year from the end of July to the beginning of August.

