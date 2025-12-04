/Why does Putin refuse alcohol at state banquets? Is he a teetotaler?

When was the last time you saw the Russian President Vladimir Putin having alcohol, especially when he was at state banquets? Never. Multiple well-cited reports confirmed that the Russian president rarely drinks and avoids doing so in public, especially during official engagements. On multiple diplomatic accounts, Putin was seen raising the glass but not drinking from it. And there's a reason for it. Actually, there are multiple reasons for it.

Putin's choice of not consuming alcohol publicly might have been influenced by the former president Boris Yeltsin, whose public drinking became an international embarrassment for Russia. A report by Reuters has said that Putin ’s sobriety in public settings helped ensure he “never repeated his predecessor Yeltsin's mistakes.”

It is well-publicised that the Russian president is a fitness freak. He is very particular about his diet and exercise. He often engages himself in judo, swimming, and outdoor activities.

In a 2025 speech, Putin told a group of Russian female military-aviation graduates that he keeps fit by “regular exercise, cold exposure training … and tries not to drink any alcohol.”

Another aspect could be national interest. Under Putin, Russia has implemented stricter alcohol policies: curbs on late-night sales, price minimums, and bans on alcohol advertising. Moreover, between 2003 and 2016, alcohol consumption per capita in Russia dropped by about 43 per cent, as per a Guardian report. Hence, avoiding alcohol at public events might be Putin's way of showing that he follows what he preaches.