Why 10,000 ambulance workers will go on a strike in England and Wales?

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS employees will go on strike in England and Wales on 21 December in a pay dispute, unions have announced recently.

After accusing the government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage increase, the GMB, Unison, and Unite unions are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales. The strike will take place just one day after members of the Royal College of Nursing stage their second walkout over pay.

More than 10,000 ambulance workers from nine trusts in England and Wales will go on strike, GMB has said. The strike will also include the South West ambulance service, the South East Coast ambulance service, the North West ambulance service, the South Central ambulance service, the North East ambulance service, the East Midlands ambulance service, the West Midlands ambulance service, the Welsh ambulance service, and the Yorkshire ambulance service.

The paramedics, emergency care assistants, and call handlers will also join the strike in a walkout on 28 December. The national secretary of the GMB union, Rachel Harrison said, "After 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, NHS staff have had enough. The last thing they want to do is take strike action but the government has left them with no choice. Health secretary Steve Barclay needs to listen and engage with us about pay. If he can’t talk to us about this most basic workforce issue, what on earth is he health secretary for? The government could stop this strike in a heartbeat – but they need to wake up and start negotiating on pay".