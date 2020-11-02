Who will win US Election 2020: The stock market has made its prediction

The stock market has given a key indication of who is going to win the US presidential election in 2020.

With two days to go until the US Presidential election, the stock market’s Friday fall spells trouble for President Donald Trump’s re-election hopes.

In 2016, the S&P 500 indicator had predicted that the incumbent party in the White House—the Democrats—would be replaced.

And now the stock market's ‘presidential predictor’, as it's known by market analysts, is officially signalling that Joe Biden will win the election.

Meanwhile, US President and Republican candidate for US elections Donald Trump has taken over the lead in Iowa State. On the other hand, Joe Biden is handily beating Donald Trump in national polls.

In the poll, conducted by Selzer & Co for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom between 26 and 29 October, Trump led by 48% to 41% for Biden. In September, the same poll showed the two men tied at 47%.

The state swung in favour for the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in 2008 and 2012, before flipping to Trump in 2016.



