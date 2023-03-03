Who was Wayne Shorter & what caused his death? Have a look at his great career, family and net worth details

America’s leading jazz composer Wayne Shorter was declared dead on Thursday in Los Angeles at the age of 89. The legendary American musician is best known for shaping jazz music in the 20th century. Bore in 1933 in New Jersey, Wayne developed love for clarinet at the age of 15. Soon after, he became fond of tenor and soprano saxophone. After studying music at university, he went on to play with bandleader Maynard Ferguson. Wayne’s publicist confirmed that the Weather Report musician was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

How did Wayne Shorter die?

Wayne Shorter’s publicist Alisse Kingsley confirmed on Thursday that the American saxophonist died in a hospital in Los Angeles. He was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles and was surrounded by his family members when Wayne Shorter died. More details about the cause of his death have not been released in public.

Weather Report, Speak No Evil, JuJu & much more: A glance at Wayne Shorter’s career

Wayne Shorter began his musical journey at New York University, where he graduated with a degree in music education in 1956. He later joined the army and played with jazz pianist Horace Silver.

In the 1950s, Shorter played with the Jazz Messengers alongside jazz legends such as Blakey, Lee Morgan, and Freddie Hubbard, and eventually became the group's musical director.

However, in 1964, he was invited by Miles Davis to join his First Great Quintet, where he played alongside pianist Hancock. Shorter's creativity was unleashed when he started recording solo albums, which included Speak No Evil, Night Dreamer, and JuJu, all of which received critical acclaim. He fused jazz with rock and Latin music, creating a new sound that became a trademark of his next musical group, Weather Report.

With the addition of funk and R&B grooves, the Heavy Weather album, released in 1977, went platinum and reached the US top 30 charts. In the same year, he collaborated with the Rolling Stones on their album Brides to Babylon. Shorter's innovative style and versatility continue to influence jazz musicians to this day.

Wayne Shorter’s net worth

Several media reports estimate Wayne Shorter’s net worth at the time of his death to be $5 million. However, according to Idol Net Worth, Shorter’s net worth is pegged at around $17 million.

Meet Wayne Shorter’s family

Wayne Shorter was married to Carolina Dos Santos. The couple had two daughters: Miyako Shorter and Iska Shorter. Iska passed away at the age of 14 due to medical complications. Miyako Shorter is a singer, songwriter and pianist. She was raised in New York City and was born in 1971. The jazz and soul music of the 1970s and 1980s, as well as the music of her father, had an impact on her early piano training.