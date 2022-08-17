WHO renames two known lineages of monkeypox virus; they will be referred to using Roman numerals

The World Health Organization (WHO) renamed the two known clades (or lineages), of the fast-spreading monkeypox virus Monday (August 15). WHO chief said that now the lineages will be referred to using Roman numerals.

During a news conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "The clade formerly known as the Congo Basin or Central African clade will now be referred to as clade I, while the West African clade will be called clade II."

With the spread of the virus, a stigma around the disease is also rising as the WHO on Tuesday called for help from the public to come up with a less stigmatising designation for monkeypox.

ALSO READ | Experts express concerns over fast-spreading misinformation related to monkeypox virus

Global concerns have been raised over the name of the disease that emerged onto the global stage in May when multiple cases were reported in European countries. Previously, the outbreaks of this uncommon disease mostly occur in west and central Africa. Occasionally it spreads elsewhere.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a chickenpox-like rash. While many of the cases have been linked to men having sex with men, experts stress there is no evidence it was a sexually transmitted disease.

ALSO READ | Monkey business: Capuchin monkey at California zoo dials 911 accidentally

Issues with the name

Experts warn that the name 'monkeypox' may stigmatise the primates it was named after. It is named after monkeys, who play little role in its spread. It can also be stigmatising to the African continent that the animals are often associated with.

For instance, recently in Brazil, there have been reported cases of people attacking monkeys over disease fears. "Human monkeypox was given its name before current best practices in naming diseases. We want really to find a name that is not stigmatising," WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told reporters in Geneva.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.