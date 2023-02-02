WHO might ask countries to reserve vaccines to avoid COVID-19 like 'catastrophic failure', draft shows

According to an early draft of a global pandemic agreement, World Health Organization (WHO) may ask governments to reserve drugs and vaccines in order to distribute them in poorer countries. This step could be taken to avoid a repeat of the 'catastrophic failure' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Reuters, one of the most concrete proposals in the draft accord includes a measure to reserve 20 per cent of any tests, vaccines or treatments developed for use in poorer countries.

The draft also hints at reigniting an argument over intellectual property rights (IPRs) on vaccine formula. The draft says that it might ask countries to waive off IPRs on vaccines and life-saving drugs during pandemics to allow them wider access. Though the pharmaceutical industry is against the move.

The draft also retains earlier provisions that could see pharmaceutical companies made to release details of any public contracts for vaccines and treatments during such global health emergencies.

The agreement is known as the pandemic treaty which has been drawn by WHO members and will now go through a lengthy negotiating process before being finalised. The talks around the draft treaty will begin on 27 February and will continue til 2024. Member states have agreed that the treaty will be legally binding for those who sign up, but it is not clear how will be enforced.

The above-mentioned draft was released on Wednesday to all member states and non-governmental organizations and contains numerous measures to ensure the world's response that the next pandemic is not only robust but more equitable.

"It is a once-in-a-generation chance to make a paradigm shift in the protection and improvement of the health of the world's people", WHO spokesperson Fadela Chaib said of the accord.

The draft begins by saying it is being drawn up "in recognition of the catastrophic failure of the international community in showing solidarity and equity in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic".

"The 'accord' should build on the private sector's strengths for innovative R&D, quick manufacturing scaling up and distribution, which is built on a robust intellectual property system," said Thomas Cueni, director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations.

The draft also features a new WHO Global Pandemic Supply Chain and Logistics Network to ensure better and more fair distribution of counter-measures.

It also proposes the WHO Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System, which urges countries to share pathogens and genomic sequences "within hours".

Diagnostics, treatments and vaccines developed from the data should be shared fairly, including a provision that the WHO gets 20 per cent of any production, 10 per cent as a donation and the rest at affordable prices, for use in developing countries, the document suggests.

