Who is union leader Mick Lynch behind UK train strikes? Do you know how much he earns?

Mick Lynch is the frontrunner in the UK train strikes protesting against the government and train corporations over wages, job losses, and changes to terms and conditions. He is the general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), the British trade union. The train strikes in the UK come weeks leading up to Christmas causing trouble for many.

What is the dispute?

According to unions, any wage offer should reflect the growing cost of living. However, the train sector is under pressure to cut costs after the epidemic emptied its coffers. Unions say that measures must be agreed upon in order to fund pay raises and modernise the railway. Network Rail is to remove 1,900 positions as part of changes to the way its maintenance teams operate, while it claims that the majority of this can be accomplished by employees departing voluntarily. The RMT opposes some of the modifications and wants an assurance that no compulsory job losses would occur.

Mick Lynch, the RMT's head, has been one of the strikes' key faces, bargaining behind the scenes and speaking to the media about the action they're doing. After months of unsuccessful discussions, he recently sought a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Who is Mick Lynch?

The 60-year-old was raised in London's Paddington neighbourhood, dropped out of school at the age of 16, and went on to become an electrician. He started working in construction and joined a union, which resulted in him being blacklisted, for which he eventually earned a hefty payment. Lynch began working for Eurostar and became engaged in the RMT. He spent two years as the RMT's assistant general secretary and two terms on its executive until being nominated interim general secretary in 2020 owing to Mick Cash's illness. Despite stepping down, Lynch won an election and assumed the post permanently in 2021. In this capacity, he has emerged as a prominent character in the ongoing rail strikes, with thousands of RMT members planning to strike over employment, wages, and conditions.

What is his demand?

Mick said that unless assurances are given concerning employment, pensions, and negative changes to working conditions, railway strikes would continue. Lynch has also accused rail firms of neglecting to provide a better contract following the three walkouts in June. Companies, he claims, are 'ransacking' terms and conditions, and RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but will not be pushed or cajoled. He went on to say that the government should cease interfering in this conflict so that the rail employers may reach a negotiated settlement with us.

What is Mick Lynch’s salary?