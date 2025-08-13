/Who is Tulip Siddiq, UK lawmaker accused of corruption in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh's anti-corruption authoritiestold a court on Wednesday that the country's ousted former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, and her family had abused their powers. They also accused her niece, British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, of being involved in Hasina's alleged misuse of power.

The revelation was made when Bangladesh's Anti-CorruptionCommission's (ACC) officials read out their testimonies in three separate cases linked to the alleged grabbing of expensive land plots in Dhaka's suburbs. Tulip Siddiq, who resigned as Britain's anti-corruption minister earlier this year over being named in graft cases in Bangladesh, has called the process a farce.

ACC, however, said the British lawmaker was lying and theagency has documents and letters in its possessionas evidence.

Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh last year in a military chopper after thousands of protestors marched towards her official house in Dhaka, threatening her safety. The incident followed weeks of bloody protests against the quotas in government jobs for the families of government officials.

Hasina has been living in India since. The Bangladesh administration has been running cases against her in absentia.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus has been running an interim government and will likely step down after the general elections.

Who is Tulip Siddiq?

Tulip Siddiq is a British–Bangladeshi politician. She has been an MP in Britain since 2015. She was the City Minister until she resigned in January 2025.

Bangladesh had issued an arrest warrant for her over allegations of corruption during Sheikh Hasina's government.

Siddiq was born in London in 1982. She is the daughter of Shafique Ahmed Siddique, a former Dhaka University professor and Sheikh Rehana, who left Bangladesh and sought political asylum in the UK.